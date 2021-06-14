IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.35.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,681,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.