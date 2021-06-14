IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.38. 136,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,584,222. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85.

