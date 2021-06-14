IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,477 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 380.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.45. 3,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $127.29 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

