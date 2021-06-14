IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,294 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,616,352. The firm has a market cap of $575.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

