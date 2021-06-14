IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 95,570 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,570 shares during the period. Fluor comprises approximately 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Fluor worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 382.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $409,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fluor by 24.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

