IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,750 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.