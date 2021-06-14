IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 210.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

