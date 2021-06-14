IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 338.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,191,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,224,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000.

Shares of MSOS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.29. 4,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,600. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02.

