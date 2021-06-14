IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.21. 16,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025,838. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

