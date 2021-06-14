IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $642.90. 4,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $274.51 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

