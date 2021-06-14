IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.87. 48,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,590. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

