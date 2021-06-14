IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $17,469,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $710,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $7,691,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $7.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,473. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.69. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 451.95 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold 171,816 shares of company stock worth $58,257,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

