IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Up to $203.60

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $203.60, but opened at $210.32. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $203.97, with a volume of 522 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

