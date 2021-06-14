IQ.cash (IQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $48,411.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $223,978.23 and approximately $48,411.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00167949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00184733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01037054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.65 or 1.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

