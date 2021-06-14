IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $32.95. 157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.