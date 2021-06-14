IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Shares Up 0.3%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36. 60 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

