iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 7.8%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares traded up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. 556,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,581,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at about $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $72,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,833,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.