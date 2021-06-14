Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by WBI Investments

WBI Investments lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,354 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.7% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WBI Investments’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.72. 20,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

