iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 44.3% in May

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $131.01. 5,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,058. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.