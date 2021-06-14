iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.91 and last traded at $130.92. 400,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,261,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.59.

