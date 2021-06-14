iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the May 13th total of 516,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,364 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 799,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,675,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter.

USIG opened at $60.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.57. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.