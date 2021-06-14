iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after buying an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after buying an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.30. 87,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,310,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

