iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the May 13th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $74.67 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.16.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.852 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

