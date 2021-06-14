iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.66. Approximately 171,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 74,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.