iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

USMV traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $73.23. 4,256,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10.

