iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,959,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

