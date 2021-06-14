iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04.

