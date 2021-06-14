iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,529,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.02% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $220,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,198,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

