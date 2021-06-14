iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.41. 49,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 217,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.