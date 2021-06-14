iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the May 13th total of 797,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after buying an additional 257,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

