iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1,310.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

