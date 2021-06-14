iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.46% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $204,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

