iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $416,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

