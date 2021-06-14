iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock opened at $238.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $163.99 and a one year high of $239.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.