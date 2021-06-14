iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.50. 732,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,492,178. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

