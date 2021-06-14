iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $423.67. The stock had a trading volume of 123,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,114. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $425.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

