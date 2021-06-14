iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $423.96. The company had a trading volume of 76,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,114. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $425.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

