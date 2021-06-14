iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 860,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,266,000 after buying an additional 197,764 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $423.97. The company had a trading volume of 153,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,114. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $425.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.