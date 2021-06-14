iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $267.68 on Monday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.18.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

