iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,524,000 after buying an additional 618,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after buying an additional 334,599 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $111.10 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

