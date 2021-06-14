iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 66,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,950,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $104.45 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $105.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

