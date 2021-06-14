Italo Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $28,994.32 and approximately $1,184.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00164904 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00184964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.07 or 0.01063969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,427.46 or 0.99784070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.