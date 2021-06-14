Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%.

ITI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 249,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,917. The company has a market cap of $291.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,776 shares of company stock valued at $527,304 in the last 90 days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

