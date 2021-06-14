ITM Power (LON:ITM) PT Lowered to GBX 600 at Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of LON ITM traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching GBX 381 ($4.98). 3,241,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,258. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -56.87.

In related news, insider Andy Allen purchased 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

