ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITMPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS ITMPF traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.36. 6,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

