Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.28

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

