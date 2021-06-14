IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the May 13th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. 12,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.