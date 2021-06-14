J Michael Dodson Sells 18,830 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $136,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 815,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,077.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantum alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85.

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.