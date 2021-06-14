Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $140.15 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.