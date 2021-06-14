Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Shares Up 0.6%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.60 and last traded at $69.20. 10,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 20,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59.

